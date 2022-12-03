Left Menu

BGauss Auto ties up with GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 15:00 IST
BGauss Auto ties up with GoZap to offer 50 e-scooters
Electric scooter manufacturer BGauss Auto Pvt Ltd has partnered with Go Zap, a subsidiary of GoFuel, to provide electric vehicles to employees of food and vegetable delivery agents, the company said on Saturday.

As per the agreement signed between the two companies, in the first phase of the launch 50 electric scooters would be provided to employees of private companies who deliver food and vegetables to consumers, a press release said.

The aim is to ensure environmental protection along with creating world class electronic scooters, BGauss Auto Pvt Ltd, founder-managing director Hemant Kabra said.

GoZap is an electric vehicle rental company promoted by GoFuel.

GoZap chief technology officer Muthuraman said after launching the initiative in Tamil Nadu, the company has planned to expand this project across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

