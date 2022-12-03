Left Menu

Special help desk for persons with disabilities at Guwahati airport

A special help desk was inaugurated on Saturday at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. Principal-Director of Purvottar Institute for Persons with disability J P Sahariah and its students were specially invited to the airport on the occasion.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:50 IST
Special help desk for persons with disabilities at Guwahati airport
  • Country:
  • India

A special help desk was inaugurated on Saturday at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on the International Day for Persons with Disabilities. A special facilitation desk was set up at the departure forecourt for serving passengers with disabilities, an official release said.

The counter was inaugurated by Chief Airport Officer Utpal Baruah in the presence of senior airport officials, CISF personnel, and station managers of airlines operating from the airport. Principal-Director of Purvottar Institute for Persons with disability J P Sahariah and its students were specially invited to the airport on the occasion. The students of the institute also performed a cultural show in the departure lounge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022