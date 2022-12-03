Left Menu

J-K LG Sinha chairs Amarnath shrine board meeting, reviews projects

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 22:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired the 43rd meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) in Delhi and said his administration is committed to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage.

During the meeting, the members discussed various ongoing and upcoming projects, an official release said.

This year, 3.65 lakh pilgrims visited the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from June 30 to August 11.

According to the release, the board was informed that Border Roads Organisation (BRO) had been asked to restorate and maintain both stretches of the yatra track - the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal district.

The members were also apprised about the upcoming Yatri Niwas at different locations to increase the holding capacity of the yatris at prominent places.

During the meeting, directions were issued for early preparation of all the yatra related works and ensuring their allotment by March next year, the release said.

Prof Mandeep Singh of School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, gave a powerpoint presentation on the project proposal for Yatri Niwas and a disaster management centre to be constructed at Majjeen village in Jammu, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

