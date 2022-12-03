Left Menu

4 injured as DTC bus hits auto-rickshaw in Delhi

An auto driver and three passengers were injured after their vehicle was hit allegedly by a DTC bus here on Saturday, police said.The 32-year-old auto driver has been identified as Amit while Jitender Kukreja 22, Jatin 23 and Harisita Karla 24 also sustained injuries, they said.The police have arrested Rakesh Kumar 45, the driver of the DTC bus, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 22:25 IST
4 injured as DTC bus hits auto-rickshaw in Delhi
An auto driver and three passengers were injured after their vehicle was hit allegedly by a DTC bus here on Saturday, police said.

The 32-year-old auto driver has been identified as Amit while Jitender Kukreja (22), Jatin (23) and Harisita Karla (24) also sustained injuries, they said.

The police have arrested Rakesh Kumar (45), the driver of the DTC bus, officials said. The DTC bus was coming hit the auto which was coming from Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and three passengers in the auto sustained injuries, a senior police officer said. All the injured have been admitted to the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, he said.

