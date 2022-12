BRIEF-FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Says He Can’t Account For Billions Sent To Alameda - WSJ

* FTX FOUNDER SAM BANKMAN-FRIED SAYS HE CAN’T ACCOUNT FOR BILLIONS SENT TO ALAMEDA -WSJ

* FTZ'S BANKMAN-FRIED SAID HE DIDN’T REALIZE THE SIZE OF ALAMEDA’S TRADES AT FTX DUE TO FLAWED INTERNAL SYSTEMS - WSJ * BANKMAN-FRIED SAID HE WAS TOO SWAMPED WITH WORK AS FTX'S HEAD AND TOO DISTRACTED BY OTHER PROJECTS TO PAY ATTENTION TO RISKS WELLING UP IN FTX- WSJ

* BANKMAN-FRIED SAID HE HAD STEPPED BACK FROM RUNNING ALAMEDA AND HAD LITTLE INSIGHT INTO ITS WORKINGS EVEN THOUGH HE OWNED 90% OF IT- WSJ Source text: on.wsj.com/3B9fytA

