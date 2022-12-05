Left Menu

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 05:34 IST
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

** UMEA, Sweden - Stefan Ingves Governor of Riksbank will speak in Aula Nordica at Umea University about the Riksbank's view of economic development and the latest interest rate announcement – 1230 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB participates in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss proposals to change EU fiscal rules to allow more time for debt cuts – 1400 GMT UMEA, Sweden - Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves will give a presentation on current monetary policy and the economic situation at the Västerbotten Chamber of Commerce – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 ** BRUSSELS - Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank participates in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels.

** STOCKHOLM - Kerstin af Jochnick, Member of the Supervisory Board of ECB participates in Session 3 "Programmes and policies towards gender equality" at Women in Finance Talk 2022 in Stockholm – 1010 GMT BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers meet on changes to EU fiscal rules, new EU taxes to pay for joint borrowing – 0900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in a panel discussion on financial systemic risk and the banks’ exposure to property companies at the Nordic Real Estate Conference organised by Moody’s – 0830 GMT. WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 ** WASHINGTON DC – Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit for October - 2000 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Philip R. Lane, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank delivers speech at the Global Perspective 2022 organised by the Chinese State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) – 0710 GMT ** FRANKFURT - Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, delivers speech at the Kangaroo Group virtual debate on the revised CRD6/CRR3 package – 1200 GMT

** LONDON - Keynote speech by Fabio Panetta, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB at LBS-AQR Insight Summit organised by the AQR Asset Management Institute at London Business School in London – 1430 GMT LONDON - Philip Evans, Director Prudential Policy Bank of England, delivers speech at UK Finance on Basel 3.1 Consultation – 1100 GMT TOKYO - BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura to deliver a speech and hold a news conference. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 ** FRANKFURT - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attends the pre-opening of the exhibition of Rosemarie Trockel at Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt – 1800 GMT

** MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos takes part in the sixth annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB): "Navigating through a storm: policy challenges in the current macro-economic environment" – 1215 GMT FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded welcome address by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at the Sixth Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) "Addressing Financial Stability Challenges" – 1200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Stefan Ingves Governor of Sveriges Riksbank delivers a speech on macroprudential policy during the sixth annual conference organised by the European System Risk Board (ESRB) – 1550 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in Sweden – 1315 GMT. MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 ** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about challenges and conditions in monetary policy when inflation is high – 0730 GMT

** NEW YORK CITY - Panel participation by Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, in Session "Greek Banking Sector – Growth and Development Outlook" at 24th Invest in Greece Forum "Sustaining Growth and Investment Momentum" organised by Capital Link in New York – 2010 GMT NICOSIA - Participation by Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, in fireside chat "Challenges for banks in a new operating environment" with Constantinos Herodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, at 10th Cyprus Banking Forum & Fintech Expo in Nicosia, Cyprus – 0745 GMT NICOSIA - Constantinos Herodotou, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of Cyprus's central bank speaks at a conference in Nicosia - 0930 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 VANCOUVER, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with the Business Council of British Columbia - 2040 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 - 1900 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

NTPC Green Energy likely to get strategic investor by March 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022