Perspectiwitty technology-driven creative studio, creates a corporate film in just 5 days!

Technology has long been influencing the course of marketing in general. And in the latest updates from the creative agencies embracing emerging technology, Perspectiwitty, one of the fastest growing advertising services start-ups, delivered a corporate film in record-breaking 5 days! An impressive feat that felt impractical before, as it usually takes a minimum of 30-35 days approximately for a 3-minute video, as per the reports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 14:09 IST
New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/GPRC): Technology has long been influencing the course of marketing in general. And in the latest updates from the creative agencies embracing emerging technology, Perspectiwitty, one of the fastest growing advertising services start-ups, delivered a corporate film in record-breaking 5 days! An impressive feat that felt impractical before, as it usually takes a minimum of 30-35 days approximately for a 3-minute video, as per the reports. This corporate film video was a client project which included a short and a long-form ad video for Kashiv Biosciences: a US-based co. research lab. And with the help of AI-powered tools that sped up the filmmaking process, leaving the client impressed as well. Rahul Gupta, Admin head at Kashiv, said, "We were rushed and confused because of our presentation deadline, and the video would not have been possible without Perspectiwitty's fast-paced work,we truly appreciate the hard work that was put in the video. And as actions speak louder than words, we were truly blown away by every aspect of it - especially the spectacular shots that were taken at the time of the shoot, "in their positive remark.

Needless to say, emerging tech will not only help businesses and agencies increase productivity, but it will also be fruitful for clients to get higher-quality content much more efficiently. Bhavik Doshi, co-founder at Perspectiwitty, said, "As a creative agency, we have positioned ourselves with the assistance of emerging technology to deliver top-notch content at a quicker pace. AI is changing the way we make & interact with videos." AI can be used in creative processes like script writing for voiceovers, colour grading, and more. Talking about the creative process, Perspectiwitty, founder Nishant Doshi said, "Any creative person today who understands client goals can create engaging and creative content using emerging tech."

Taking a deeper look at the project and explaining the role of the technology in detail, Jeet, the filmmaker at Perspectiwitty, said, "We used AI to generate multiple script options promptly. The lens was also used for the ad film called Optimo zoom 24-290. It offers exceptional optical and mechanical performance intended for an ad film along with emerging tech for post-production processes like colour grading" Being able to integrate emerging technology to achieve the creative deadline within a handful of days is vital because it increases efficiency and productivity!

Perspectiwitty is a creative studio based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Founded 6 years back, Perspectiwitty specializes in custom projects built from the ground up by helping make the communication universe coherent. Perspectiwitty offers services related to Production, brand development, websites, apps, tech services for marketing teams & campaigns, and more. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

