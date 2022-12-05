Left Menu

4 passengers injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Phagwara

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:11 IST
4 passengers injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Phagwara
Four passengers were injured after a bus overturned near the Jalandhar-Chandigarh bypass in Mehtan village here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when the driver of the bus, going from Amritsar to Chandigarh, tried to save a stray cattle that came in front of the vehicle, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspreet Singh said that an elderly couple, a woman and a police sub-inspector were injured in the incident.

While the sub-inspector was referred to a Ludhiana hospital, the other three injured passengers were admitted to a local civil hospital, police said.

