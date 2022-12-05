Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 15:19 IST
Gold rises Rs 227; silver jumps Rs 1,166
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price rose by Rs 227 to Rs 54,386 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 54,159 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 1,166 per kilogram to Rs 67,270 per kg.

''Gold prices headed higher following weakness in the dollar,'' Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,798.5 per ounce while silver was up at USD 23.08 per ounce.

