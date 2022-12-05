Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:19 IST
Tesla on Monday said media reports which said its plant in Shanghai would cut December output of its Model Y were "untrue".
Reuters on Monday reported Model Y output at the plant was set to fall by more than 20% versus November citing two sources with knowledge of the electric vehicle (EV) giant's production plan.
