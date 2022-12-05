Left Menu

2 killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar

Two women were killed and four including two children were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Pauri district on Monday, officials said. The accident occurred 10 km from Satpuli killing Bemalti Devi 75 and Priti Devi 30 on the spot, revenue police official Satpuli Sudha Dobhal said.

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:57 IST
2 killed, 4 injured as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar
  • Country:
  • India

Two women were killed and four including two children were injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Pauri district on Monday, officials said. The accident occurred 10 km from Satpuli killing Bemalti Devi (75) and Priti Devi (30) on the spot, revenue police official (Satpuli) Sudha Dobhal said. The injured Surjit Singh (21), Priti's children Arpit (8), Vanika (7) and the car driver Dalbir Singh have been hospitalised, she said.

The car was on its way to Kotdwar from Chaubattakhal when the accident happened, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022