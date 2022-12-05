Left Menu

Maha: 15 students among 17 injured in bus crash near Lohgad hill fort

At least 15 students and two care-takers accompanying them were injured when their bus fell on its side in a ghat section near Lohgad hill fort in Maharashtras Pune district, police said on Monday.The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the students of a tuition class from Pen town in Raigad district and their caretakers were returning after picnicking at the fort, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 20:02 IST
At least 15 students and two care-takers accompanying them were injured when their bus fell on its side in a ghat section near Lohgad hill fort in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the students of a tuition class from Pen town in Raigad district and their caretakers were returning after picnicking at the fort, an official said. The injured students are in the age group of 12 to 15 years. Two caretakers were also injured. Prima facie, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle due to the failure of brakes, following which the bus went down a slope and fell on its side. ''There were 28 students in the bus,'' the official said.

The injured students and two persons accompanying them in the picnic were admitted at hospitals in Panvel and Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, the official added.

