2 men pose as food safety officers to dupe hoteliers in Mumbai; held

Updated: 06-12-2022 08:34 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 08:34 IST
  Country:
  India

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping Mumbai-based hoteliers by posing as food safety officers, police said.

Fake identity cards, a car and other items were seized from the possession of the two persons, aged between 25 and 28 years, who were arrested on Monday, an official from Kasturba Marg police station said.

The duo entered a hotel in suburban Borivali allegedly masquerading as food safety officers and took Rs 5,000 from its manager, he said.

However, the hotel manager soon got suspicious of their activity and alerted police, who later nabbed the two persons, said the official.

The accused, residents of suburban Kandivali, had earlier also taken money from another city-based hotel, he said.

They were arrested under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant), the official added.

