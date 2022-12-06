Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:29 IST
Copper futures gain on higher demand
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Copper prices on Tuesday rose by 0.5 per cent to Rs 697.05 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 3.45 or 0.5 per cent at Rs 697.05 per kg in a business turnover of 5,274 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

