"Made-in-Kerala" brand to find global market for unique products

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-12-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 13:45 IST
The Kerala government is gearing up to introduce the ''Made-in-Kerala'' brand for its unique products being manufactured in the state.

The objective is to certify the quality of own products of the state and to help them find national and international markets, state Industries Minister P Rajeeve told the Assembly He also said an e-commerce platform of the state would be developed to give a fillip to the enterprises and a discussion in this regard is in the final stages.

''Steps are on to launch a Kerala brand system to certify the quality of products being manufactured in the state and to help them find national and international markets...The Kerala brand products have already won the global attention.'' If it is a food article, it would go like ''Made-in Kerala, safe-to-eat and certified by the Government of Kerala'' under the proposed brand, he noted.

''Then, it will get a value-addition in the market,'' the minister said while speaking during the Question and Answer session.

Efforts are on to develop an Open Network Platform, with the support of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), for the sale of products of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

A geo-marketing portal would be launched to promote and support those products which have the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, he said.

The initiative to launch one lakh MSMEs across the state in 2022, which is being observed as the ''Entrepreneurship Year, is also underway.

