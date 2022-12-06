Left Menu

Arunachal Police rescues abducted DFO, 4 arrested

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 16:14 IST
Arunachal Police rescues abducted DFO, 4 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh police rescued a senior forest official within four hours of his abduction in West Kameng district, an officer said on Tuesday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rupa forest division, Bittem Darrang was abducted on Monday by four persons. However, police rescued the official within four hours and arrested all the persons involved in the crime, West Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharat Reddy said.

The DFO was rescued with assistance from East Kameng police, he said.

The persons involved in the abduction have been identified as Michael Tajo (33), Joy Flago (29), Monuruddin Ali (33) and Sicilia Takam Tajo (35), the police officer said.

The SP said that on receipt of information from the Rupa Range Forest Officer (RFO) about the abduction of the DFO from his residence at around 1 pm, the district police formed four teams to conduct searches at the possible routes of travel of the abductors with the captive.

''At around 5 pm, East Kameng SP Rahul Gupta informed that the accused had been detained at the Bana check gate and the DFO was present with them,'' Reddy said, adding that a vehicle with no number plate was also seized.

''Preliminary questioning has revealed that the motive behind kidnapping was to extort contract(s) from the DFO,'' the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of police force, BJP trashes charge

Nineteen per cent polling till 11 am in UP bypolls; Akhilesh claims use of p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022