Left Menu

U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug

Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions on Tuesday said its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 21:36 IST
U.S. FDA grants priority review for Emergent's OTC opioid drug
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Contract drugmaker Emergent Biosolutions on Tuesday said its over-the-counter nasal spray as a treatment for suspected opioid overdose would be reviewed on a priority basis by the U.S. health regulator. Emergent is seeking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for a prescription-free sale of its nasal spray, Narcan, which is already cleared for the treatment of opioid overdose in the country.

If approved following the agency's priority review by March 29, the spray could become the first naloxone-based drug to be sold over the counter. Emergent's announcement comes a few weeks after the agency said naloxone might be safe and effective for over-the-counter use in some forms, potentially paving the way for its use federally.

There are legal barriers limiting access to naloxone in some states, and even in others the drug is not always available to those most at risk of an overdose. The worsening opioid crisis has prompted U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to develop newer strategies, including the use of naloxone.

Government data estimates that there were more than 100,000 drug-related overdose deaths in the country during 2021, a near 15% increase from the year earlier. The Maryland-based company said its application to the health regulator includes data that supports safe and effective use of Narcan based on usability and more than five years of post-marketing studies.

Shares of the contract drugmaker rose nearly 3% to $12.1 in early trade before paring gains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022