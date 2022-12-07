Two trains collide in Spain's Catalonia region, several injured - emergency services
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-12-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Two trains collided on Wednesday morning in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region and several people were lightly injured, local emergency services said.
"Among the passengers, several people were lightly injured and are pending evaluation," the emergency services said on Twitter.
