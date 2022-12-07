Left Menu

Aluminium futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Aluminium prices on Wednesday fell 35 paise to Rs 215 per kilogram in the futures market as participants trimmed their positions on a weak trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December declined by 35 paise or 0.16 per cent to Rs 215 per kg in 6,733 lots.

Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on easing demand from consuming industries mainly kept aluminium prices lower.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

