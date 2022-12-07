Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Wednesday fell by 0.59 per cent to Rs 276.15 per kilogram in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1.65 or 0.59 per cent at Rs 276.15 per kg in 3,231 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices.

