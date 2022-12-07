CIPACA partners with Sri Ram Hospital

Emergency healthcare provider CIPACA has partnered with Sri Ram Hospital in Tamil Nadu to operate 24x7 emergency and intensive care services making it the 11th healthcare facility in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

After entering into the partnership with CIPACA (Chennai Interventional Pulomonology and Critical Care Associates), Sri Ram Hospital has become the first healthcare facility in Thirukoilur to offer standardised ICU services. Thirukoilur is located at about 200 kms from Chennai.

CIPACA claimed, in a statement, that earlier people hailing from Thirukoilur would require to take up travel to Villupuram or Puducherry from Thirukoilur to avail healthcare services.

Sri Ram Hospital, a 50-bed multispecialty hospital, is founded by K Balamurugan.

