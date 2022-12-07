Bajaj Mall brings to you the Ultimate Football Fest Sale from 6th to 16th December 2022

Shop on Bajaj Mall and enjoy cashback of up to Rs. 4,000 Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bajaj Mall's Ultimate Football Fest Sale is live! Earn exciting cashback on a wide range of products including, fitness equipments, cameras, drones, televisions, smartphones, smartwatches, home appliances, and more. Shop for your favourite products between 6th December and 16th December to get cashback offers up to Rs. 4,000. Moreover, you can convert your purchases into No Cost EMIs using our Bajaj FinservInsta EMI Card. In addition to cashback offers, you can benefit from our occasional partner discounts and a zero-down payment facility on select products when you shop on the Bajaj Mall. With our partner network of 1.2 lakh+ partner stores spread across 3,000+ small and big towns across India, you get to order your favourite product from the comfort of your home, and we’ll get it delivered to your doorstep through the retail store near you. This is not it! Along with No Cost EMIs, Bajaj Mall offers a convenient repayment tenure that ranges up to 36 months, making it even more pocket-friendly for you. Bajaj Mall is a one-stop solution for all your shopping needs. Be it upgrading with the recently launched smartphone, getting new kitchen appliances, upgrading to a new AC or a home theatre, buying new camera lenses, redecorating your living room with new furniture, or trying your hands at the new drone camera, you name it, and Bajaj Mall has it all. Some of our leading national partner stores include Vijay Sales, Croma, Reliance Digital, Hometown, Tata Lifestyle, Home Centre, and Sargam Electronics while we also have a wide range of regional leading stores as our partners. You can pick a variety of products from top brands like Vivo, Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, Fire-Boltt, Noise, Bajaj Electricals, Hero, OnePlus, Fossil, Garmin, boat, Godrej, Sprintek, Oppo, Hitachi, Videocon, Avon, Whirlpool, Xiaomi, Lenovo, JBL, LG, Haier, Kurlon, Springwel, and many more. Visit the Bajaj Mall website today and make the most of this our pocket-friendly offers and enjoy a money-saving season. Shop for the latest products from top brands in 5 easy steps 1. Visit the Bajaj Mall website.

2. Choose a product you wish to buy, add it to the cart and enter your registered mobile number.

3. Enter the OTP sent on your mobile number.

4. Select the repayment tenure, and proceed to checkout.

5. Enter your Bajaj FinservInsta EMI Card details, name, and delivery address.

6. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

