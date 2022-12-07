Left Menu

ECB seeks urgent regulation after multiple crypto bubbles burst

Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday. Regulatory efforts should be directed primarily at preventing the use of crypto-assets to circumvent financial regulation and in shielding the mainstream financial system from crypto risks, Panetta said.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 07-12-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 20:31 IST
ECB seeks urgent regulation after multiple crypto bubbles burst
  • Country:
  • Germany

Crypto assets are here to stay so their regulation is urgently needed to protect investors and the stability of the global financial landscape, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday. Crypto investors suffered a series of blows this year from the collapse of the FTX exchange, to the crash of stablecoin TerraUSD and the decline of Bitcoin.

"This is not just a bubble that is bursting. It is like froth: multiple bubbles are bursting one after another," Panetta said in a speech in London. "Investors' fear of missing out seems to have morphed into a fear of not getting out." Unbacked crypto assets are a form of financial gambling without any socially or economically useful function, so the task is to thwart criminal activity, protect unassuming investors and save a financial system that may become increasingly intertwined with crypto assets, Panetta said.

Even stablecoins, which are supposed to keep their value through ties to a pool of assets, are stable in name only, Panetta said. "But these flaws alone are unlikely to spell the end of cryptos," Panetta said. "Gambling is perhaps the second oldest profession in the world."

The links between the crypto market and the financial system could strengthen, especially if major tech companies enter the sector, meaning regulation is urgently required, Panetta said. Regulatory efforts should be directed primarily at preventing the use of crypto-assets to circumvent financial regulation and in shielding the mainstream financial system from crypto risks, Panetta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022