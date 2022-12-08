UK rail strikes to go ahead as scheduled - trade union

British trade union the RMT on Wednesday said planned strikes by tens of thousands of railway workers later this month and in early January would go ahead as scheduled after being informed that no new pay offer would be made.

More than 40,000 railway workers are due to walk out on Dec. 13-14, 16-17, 24-27, Jan. 3-4 and 6-7.

