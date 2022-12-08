Left Menu

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT.

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Jan. 31

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 FRANKFURT - Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank attends the pre-opening of the exhibition of Rosemarie Trockel at Museum für Moderne Kunst in Frankfurt – 1800 GMT MADRID - Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos takes part in the sixth annual conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB): "Navigating through a storm: policy challenges in the current macro-economic environment" – 1215 GMT FRANKFURT - Pre-recorded welcome address by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at the Sixth Annual Conference of the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) "Addressing Financial Stability Challenges" – 1200 GMT STOCKHOLM - Stefan Ingves Governor of Sveriges Riksbank delivers a speech on macroprudential policy during the sixth annual conference organised by the European System Risk Board (ESRB) – 1550 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the conference Mötesplats Allmännytta 2022, where he will provide an overview of the economic situation in Sweden – 1315 GMT. MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about challenges and conditions in monetary policy when inflation is high – 0730 GMT NEW YORK CITY - Panel participation by Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, in Session "Greek Banking Sector – Growth and Development Outlook" at 24th Invest in Greece Forum "Sustaining Growth and Investment Momentum" organised by Capital Link in New York – 2010 GMT NICOSIA - Participation by Andrea Enria, Chair of Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank, in fireside chat "Challenges for banks in a new operating environment" with Constantinos Herodotou, Governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus, at 10th Cyprus Banking Forum & Fintech Expo in Nicosia, Cyprus – 0745 GMT NICOSIA - Constantinos Herodotou, a member of the ECB's Governing Council and head of Cyprus's central bank speaks at a conference in Nicosia - 0930 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT. MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before Southern Cities Economic Inclusion initiative event - 1700 GMT. VANCOUVER, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will do a year-end fireside chat with the Business Council of British Columbia - 2040 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 MADRID - European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid – 0800 GMT. OSLO - Speech by Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache for regional network – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 4 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of December 13-14, 2022 – 1900 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the Federal Reserve "Day Ahead" Conference on Financial Markets and Institutions - 1420 GMT. FRIDAY, JANUARY 6 NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "Global Economic Outlook" panel hosted by the National Association for Business Economics at the American Economic Association Annual Meeting - 1615 GMT. NEW ORLEANS - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in panel, "Lessons from the Pandemic: Two Years Out" hosted by the International Banking, Economics and Finance Association at the American Economic Association annual meeting - 2030 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 STOCKHOLM - Tiff Macklem Governor of the Bank of Canada is a panellist at Sveriges Riksbank's International Symposium on Central Bank Independence – 1010 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Swedish central bank organises an international symposium to mark the end of Stefan Ingves’ time as Riksbank governor - 0930 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 18) WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting – 0800 GMT. THURSDAY, JANUARY 19 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision – 0900 GMT. SUNDAY, JANUARY 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 19 and 20 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 17-18 policy meeting - 2350 GMT FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report – 1500 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Feb. 1) ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

