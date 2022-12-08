Left Menu

Air India plans to refurbish legacy wide-body fleet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:08 IST
  • India

Full service carrier Air India said on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft at an investment of USD 400 million.

This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest generation seats and best in-class inflight entertainment across all classes, Air India said in a statement.

In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets, it said and added that the first class cabin will also be retained on the 777s.

The airline said it has engaged London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of this refurbishment programme.

