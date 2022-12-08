CEO of JSW Steel's US arm resigns

The CEO of JSW Steel's US-based arm JSW Steel USA, Mark Bush, has resigned, a statement said on Thursday.

His resignation has come ahead of the completion of the steel maker's Baytown plate mill modernisation project in 2023. Bush joined as the CEO of JSW Steel USA in 2020.

Bush has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSW Steel USA to pursue other opportunities, the company said in the statement.

Greg Manfredi, current Chief Operating Officer (COO) of JSW Steel USA, will lead the Mingo Junction and the Baytown teams till the appointment of a new CEO, the company said. His role will also include the continued execution of the modernization and upgrades of the plate mill facility at Baytown, US.

In October 2022, JSW Steel USA raised USD 182 million from two Italian banking institutions to fund the modernisation of its plate mill facility in Baytown. The company commenced the phase II upgrade of its plate mill facility in 2021 and aims to complete the project by 2023.

JSW Steel (USA) owns and operates one of the largest plate mills of America having an installed capacity of more than 1.2 million tonne per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)