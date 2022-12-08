Left Menu

European shares fall as telecom, utilities drag amid recession worries

European shares fell on Thursday, with utilities and telecom firms leading declines amid growing fears of an impending recession. The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.1% at 0815 a.m. GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:03 IST
European shares fall as telecom, utilities drag amid recession worries
Representative Image Image Credit: Piqsels

European shares fell on Thursday, with utilities and telecom firms leading declines amid growing fears of an impending recession.

The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.1% at 0815 a.m. GMT. The index dropped for a fourth straight session on Wednesday on rising concerns over a slowdown in economic growth ahead of a slew of interest rate decisions from major central banks next week.

Among STOXX 600 sectors, telecom and utilities fell about 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, in early trading. Real estate stocks rose 0.7%, while energy shares gained 0.3% as oil prices rebounded after slumping to the lowest levels so far this year in the previous session on optimism over China's easing of anti-COVID measures.

Ryanair said on Wednesday that Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary had agreed to extend his contract to 2028. Shares of Europe's largest airline were up 1.6%. French automaker Renault fell 1.3%, as talks between Renault and Nissan Motor Co over alliance restructuring are certain to spill into next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

British American Tobacco said it expects full-year revenue growth between 2% and 4% at constant currency rates, as more people use its e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products. Shares of the tobacco firm, however, slipped about 2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022