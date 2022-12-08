Left Menu

Govt extends rooftop solar scheme till March 2026

The government on Thursday said the rooftop solar programme has been extended till March 31, 2026, and therefore, subsidy under the programme will be available until the target for the scheme is achieved.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 18:04 IST
Govt extends rooftop solar scheme till March 2026
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday said the rooftop solar programme has been extended till March 31, 2026, and therefore, subsidy under the programme will be available until the target for the scheme is achieved. The statement from the ministry of new and renewable energy said all residential consumers are hereby advised not to pay any additional charges to any vendor on account of fee for application on the National Portal or any additional charges for net-metering or testing which are not prescribed by the respective distribution company.

In case such charges are demanded by any vendor or agency or person, the same may be intimated to the respective distribution company and to this ministry at email rts-mnre[at]gov[dot]in. On the National Portal, any consumer willing to install rooftop solar from any part of the country can apply and track the complete process starting from registration to release of subsidy directly into his bank account, according to the ministry's statement.

According to the statement, the subsidy under National Portal has been fixed at Rs 14,588 per kW (for a capacity up to 3 kW) for the entire country and residential consumers have to install rooftop solar plant from any one of the vendors registered by the respective distribution company of their locality. The list of registered vendors is also available on the National Portal. To safeguard the interest of consumers, format of agreement to be signed between the vendor and the consumers has been given on National Portal, the ministry said.

The terms of the agreement can be mutually agreed, the ministry said, adding the vendor has to provide maintenance services to the consumer for at least five years and in case of any default the respective distribution company can encash the performance bank guarantee of the vendor. There is no fee for application on the National Portal and also the charges for net-metering have been prescribed by the respective distribution companies. Further, no charges to be paid to any vendor or distribution company for receiving subsidy and subsidy will be credited directly into the bank account of the beneficiary by the ministry, the statement added.

The ministry is implementing rooftop solar programme Phase-II, wherein central finance assistance (CFA) or subsidy is being provided to residential consumers for the installation of rooftop solar. To ease out the implementation of the programme, a National Portal was developed which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modu on July 30, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022