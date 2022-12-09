Left Menu

French central bank sees fourth quarter growth of 0.1%

The euro zone's second biggest economy is set to grow 0.1% in the final quarter of 2022 from the previous three months, after posting growth of 0.2% in the third quarter, the Bank of France said. In the bank's monthly survey of 8,500 companies, services firms reported an improvement in business while activity was stable in industrial companies and slipped in construction.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-12-2022 00:30 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 00:30 IST
French central bank sees fourth quarter growth of 0.1%
  • Country:
  • France

The French economy is on course to finish the year with slightly positive growth in the fourth quarter, the central bank said on Thursday in its monthly outlook. The euro zone's second biggest economy is set to grow 0.1% in the final quarter of 2022 from the previous three months, after posting growth of 0.2% in the third quarter, the Bank of France said.

In the bank's monthly survey of 8,500 companies, services firms reported an improvement in business while activity was stable in industrial companies and slipped in construction. The survey also indicated supply chain tensions had eased to their lowest levels since surging last year in the wake of the post-pandemic reopening, with only 41% of firms reporting problems in industry and 36% in construction.

The share of firms reporting difficulties finding enough staff also slipped, although it remained high at 53%, down from 55% the previous month.

Also Read: French prosecutor widens McKinsey probe to election campaign financing

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022