Left Menu

G20 Presidency offers India great opportunity to showcase its strength to world: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 14:28 IST
G20 Presidency offers India great opportunity to showcase its strength to world: Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said India is one of the fastest growing economy in the world and stressed that the G20 Presidency offers the country a great opportunity to showcase its strength to the world.

India on December 1, officially assumed the presidency of G-20, a grouping of developed and developing nations.

''We have a dream to make the Indian economy a 5 trillion dollar economy. India is one of the fastest growing economy in the world and there are a lot of opportunities available in India,'' the road transport and highways minister said.

He was addressing the 14th Annual International Conference on 'New Horizons Beckons' organised by Bahrain Chapter of ICAI (BCICAI).

Today a lot of investors across the world, he said, are keenly interested to invest in India.

The large pool of young and talented engineers are the biggest strength for India, the minister said.

Currently, the size of the Indian automobile industry is Rs 7.5 lakh crore and within five years, it will be scaled up to Rs 15 lakh crore.

''We will be the number one manufacturing automobile hub in the world,'' the minister stressed.

Stating that the Indian economy is progressing and developing well, he said that the country is the destination for good investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022