Yubi Launches India’s First Fixed Income Platform, Yubi Invest, to Democratise the Fixed Income Sector

• The launch of Yubi Invest is aimed at unifying the fragmented fixed-income market • The platform seeks to democratise fixed-income securities and ensure last-mile benefits by taking them to retail investors across the country • In FY23, Yubi Invest plans to process transactions worth ₹20,000 crores Chennai, 9 December 2022: Yubi, the world's first unified credit platform for lenders and corporates, announced the launch of India's first fixed income platform - Yubi Invest, designed for wealth management firms and financial advisors. The platform simplifies fixed-income transactions in a unified and streamlined manner for better investor experience.

The platform allows users to onboard themselves, add their team members and customers with ease. They will be able to discover the most diverse set of fixed-income instruments that cover a wide range of industries and ratings. The investor can even customise these based on their preferences. Additionally, wealth managers and advisors can access several bond options, make real-time offers for issuances of interest, make allocations, and track all investments made, securely and transparently. Commenting on the platform launch, Moulik Patel, Chief Business Officer of Yubi Invest, said, ''The current economic climate has provided headwinds to bolster fixed income securities. With SEBI reducing the face value of privately placed debt securities to INR 1 Lakh and encouraging retail participation, this sector is on the verge of a necessary revolution. To further strengthen and enable this mission, we have introduced a one-of-a-kind platform that allows wealth management firms and financial advisors to bring the power of fixed income to the larger investor community.'' Watch the video to get an introduction to the platform and its nuances Yubi Invest will be the first-of-its-kind platform in the Indian market, creating a new category with a user-friendly UX yet sophisticated design for improved efficiency and speed. By eliminating manual credit decision making and other operational aspects, the platform will deliver a superior customer experience, ultimately enabling users and investors to grow. Gaurav Kumar, Founder & CEO of Yubi, said, ''India is at the cusp of the deepening of the fixed income market. At Yubi, we believe that wealth partners and financial advisors will be key players in establishing the last-mile benefit of fixed income by taking it to retail investors across the country. We believe that over the next three to four years, fixed income assets, traditionally limited to large national players, will become more democratised by empowering the wealth partner and financial advisor ecosystem to offer a seamless experience for investors. This is a first step towards making fixed income securities truly democratised, and is an important element in enhancing financial inclusion and building a healthy fixed income market in India''. The Yubi Invest platform places due diligence and credibility front and centre by providing data and ensuring that the end investor's trust is secured. Furthermore, it is uncompromising in its data protection mechanisms and offers quality execution at speed through intuitive automation and providing tech-proof documentation. About Yubi: Established in 2020 by Founder and CEO,Gaurav Kumar, Yubi is the world’s first unified credit platform powering the discovery, execution and fulfilment of credit. From origination to collection, the platform seamlessly powers the end-to-end debt lifecycle with a digital marketplace and sophisticated technology stack. Its one-of-a-kind product suite (Yubi Loans, Yubi Co.Lend, Yubi Invest, Yubi Flow, Yubi Pools, andYubi Build) offers loans, co-lending, corporate bond issuance, supply chain financing, asset-backed securitisation and RE & Infra financing to build a holistic digital credit ecosystem. Additionally, Yubi acquired its collections arm, spocto, a global risk mitigation platform and pioneer in AI-enabled recovery infrastructure andCorpository, a full-stack corporate credit underwriting company in 2022 to strengthen its position as the ubiquitous layer that fuels the credit infrastructure of the country. Yubi currently has over 3,000+ Corporates and 750+ Lenders and has facilitated debt volumes of over INR 100,000 Crores. Yubi’s mission is to transform the debt markets globally, starting with India, by accelerating access to capital to further the GoI’s $5 Trillion economy goal. To know more, visit www.go-yubi.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

