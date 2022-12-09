Redseer hosted a new-age Business Summit Ground Zero 7.0 which was a grand success!

30 speakers, 150+ decision makers and thousands of audience members joined the conversation on India Internet at Ground Zero 7.0 All roads on December 8th led to Ground Zero 7.0 where a day filled with high-quality insights and data awaited decision makers, start-up founders, investors, media, students and for people across industries who joined the conversation at this event. Hosted by Redseer Strategy Consultants, the largest internet and homegrown strategy consulting firm in the region, Ground Zero is a platform for accessing high quality insights on new-age businesses backed by Redseer's grounds-up analysis and dialogues with the industry leaders. While it was an invite-only and their first offline event, where 30 speakers and 150+ decision makers were in the room, audience members could also virtually join the conversation spanning over 10 sessions as the event was also streamed online, giving access to multiple stakeholders to learn.

A pandemic innovation The first edition of Ground Zero was hosted in April 2020 during the pandemic and there has been no looking back. Since then it has been the go-to platform for investors, business leaders and entrepreneurs alike for accessing high-quality and in-depth insights on the Indian Internet Space. The theme for the seventh edition of Ground Zero, hosted in Bengaluru, was Idea to IPO.

"In April 2020 during the pandemic, when the market was going through a lot of uncertainty, people didn't know about what was happening on ground. Everyone wanted to understand how the consumer is reacting and what kind of upticks are happening in various kinds of business models and platforms. There was a huge vacuum in information in the digital and offline world. That is when we stepped in by providing high-quality, meaningful and actionable content for digital leaders and business leaders across boards at our event, and that led to the birth of Ground Zero," says Anil Kumar, CEO, Redseer Strategy Consultants, talking about how it all began. Anil had anchored Ground Zero on three strong principles. "Firstly, we wanted to keep Ground Zero as a free event which is accessible to all and is open to anyone who can learn from here. Secondly, we were going to bring in ultra-high-quality content and research that we have been cooking in our kitchen in terms of data, along with what we learn from our clients. Thirdly, we wanted to marry content along with discussions with industry leaders who can talk about their learning in the market," adds Anil. An opportunity for even experts to learn Mayank Kumar, Co-founder, UpGrad found the discussions interesting and insightful. He says, "It was interesting to meet different set of people out here, both from investing and start-up community. It was good to learn the different challenges that everybody is facing currently. The conversation now is very different from what it used to be earlier where it revolved around growth and funding, but today a lot of conversation was around profitability, right costing and sizing etc." Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder, Wakefit says, "The event had fascinating set of topics primarily because profitability, path to profitability and how you get a start-up from idea to IPO - these are some of the major topics that people are discussing these days, especially in the current funding environment. So, it is fascinating to learn different viewpoints and it was also fun to meet other founders and investors." Calling the Ground Zero event "absolutely fantastic", Sanjay Dasari, Co-founder, Waycool Foods added, "It has not just been about meeting so many people who are experts in their field but also being able to have a nice back and forth discussion. Ground Zero gave us incredible learning. I am looking forward to the next edition!" The event also had experts from the MENA and SEA regions joining in. Yusuf Tambawala, Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Development, Ghassan Aboud Group, which is based out of Dubai says, "Ground Zero has given us the opportunity to meet industry stalwarts, particularly in the start-up space. It has given me the insights on what is happening in the subcontinent market, in turn giving me the opportunity to think that the subcontinent market is an opportunity for our group which we shouldn't be missing out."

