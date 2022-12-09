About 4.18 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 48,934.9 crore authorised under AB-PMJAY

Left Menu

Alternatively, beneficiaries can register their grievances on the National Health Authoritys National Call Centre through the 24x7 helpline 14555. Such grievances are resolved in an efficient and transparent manner through a publicly accessible IT platform, she added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 16:50 IST
MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Approximately 4.18 crore hospital admissions worth Rs 48,934.9 crore have been authorised under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) through a network of 26,267 empanelled healthcare providers, including 11,700 private hospitals till December 4, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

The percentage of hospital admissions authorised in the private sector by count and amount are 57 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

On whether the government was aware that people were not able to avail of benefits under AB-PMJAY due to the apathy of private hospitals, Pawar said healthcare providers could not deny treatment to genuine beneficiaries according to the terms and conditions of empanelment.

In case of denial of treatment by the empanelled hospital, beneficiaries can lodge grievances on the designated web portal or mobile application of Central Grievance Redressal Management System, she said. Alternatively, beneficiaries can register their grievances on the National Health Authority's National Call Centre through the 24x7 helpline 14555. Such grievances are resolved in an efficient and transparent manner through a publicly accessible IT platform, she added.

