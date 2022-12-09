Left Menu

Oxford International Education Services making strides in the education sector in the Indian subcontinent and internationally

The Education Services division of the Oxford International Education Group is making strides by helping institutions build their international talent recruitment strategy and develop sustainable channels to deliver their recruitment needs. They not only take away the pain of application processing, credibility checking and conversion to enable institutions to focus on core, value-add activities but also deliver end-to-end solutions, resulting in greater success and more efficiencies in the process.

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/PNN): The Education Services division of the Oxford International Education Group is making strides by helping institutions build their international talent recruitment strategy and develop sustainable channels to deliver their recruitment needs. They not only take away the pain of application processing, credibility checking and conversion to enable institutions to focus on core, value-add activities but also deliver end-to-end solutions, resulting in greater success and more efficiencies in the process. As international student recruitment experts with over 100 recruitment team members in 40+ locations worldwide, they provide an opportunity to scale and diversify international student acquisition, always remaining focused on quality.

For 30 years, Oxford International Education Group has offered universities worldwide the outsourced capabilities to strengthen, scale and diversify international student recruitment with a focus on and track record of innovation, responsiveness, quality and compliance. The Oxford International Education Group has supported and secured over 50,000 successful student admissions and a service offering across pathways provision in the UK and US, direct student recruitment, vocational courses in Canada as well as English language testing and digital courses through the Oxford International Digital Institute. The strategy for the future at the Oxford International Education Group is to expand the portfolio of higher education institution partnerships both within the UK and beyond. The introduction of San Fransisco State University and the recent partnership announcement with Mercy College New York City is already the start to many new partnerships and is a space to look out for. In addition, there is a strategic focus on exploring TNE opportunities in international markets. Exciting times ahead at the Oxford International Education Group with the services division at the forefront of the engine encapsulating a host of services with an approach that is collaborative and conducive to sustainable growth within education institutions internationally.

