Sebi's SCORES platform disposes of 3,010 complaints in November; receives 2,886 new plaints

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:59 IST
A total of 3,010 complaints received through the grievance redressal system SCORES against companies or market intermediaries have been disposed of in November, according to the data released by Sebi on Friday.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system which was launched by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2011.

At the beginning of November, as many as 2,972 complaints were pending and 2,886 fresh complaints were received during the month.

These complaints were related to refunds, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

The regulator also noted that there were 11 complaints as of November 2022, which were pending for more than three months. These complaints were related to research analyst, investment adviser, non-demat, remat and stock exchange.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 30 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned eight entities against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of November.

These include Grovalue Financial Services, Profit Vista Financial Research proprietor Gaurav Agrawal, Analysewise Investment Advisors and Chetan Yashwant Shukla.

Highlight Investment Research, Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd, Rajasthan Breweries Ltd and Kaushal Mehta are also the entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

