Zydus gets USFDA nod for two generic drugs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 13:19 IST
Zydus gets USFDA nod for two generic drugs
Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Silodosin capsules, used in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, in America.

The company has also received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Pregabalin capsules in multiple strengths, the Ahmedabad-based drug maker said in a statement.

Silodosin capsules are indicated to treat signs and symptoms of an enlarged prostate gland, also known as benign enlargement of the prostate (benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH).

Pregabalin capsules are indicated to treat pain caused by nerve damage due to diabetes or to treat shingles (herpes zoster) infection. It is also used to treat nerve pain caused by spinal cord injury and pain in people with fibromyalgia.

As per IQVIA data, Silodosin capsules and Pregabalin capsules had annual sales of USD 14 million and USD 242 million, respectively in the US market.

