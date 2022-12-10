Left Menu

Belgium to tax private jets, short-haul flights

Belgium will impose new taxes on older, noisier planes as well as private jets and short-haul flights in a bid to reduce noise and air pollution, according to a government statement. Currently, aircraft using Brussels Airport have to pay a tax determined by the noise level generated at take-off and landing.

Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 18:47 IST
Belgium to tax private jets, short-haul flights

Belgium will impose new taxes on older, noisier planes as well as private jets and short-haul flights in a bid to reduce noise and air pollution, according to a government statement.

Currently, aircraft using Brussels Airport have to pay a tax determined by the noise level generated at take-off and landing. Until now, small planes such as private jets have been exempt. The new system of duties, to take effect from April 1, 2023, makes taxes dependent not just on noise, but also on levels of air polluting and greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the destination.

Duties will increase for flights shorter than 500 km (310 miles). "The noise pollution experienced by residents near Brussels National Airport, whether they live in Flanders, Brussels or Wallonia, cannot remain as it is," Georges Gilkinet, deputy prime minister and minister in charge of transport, said in a statement.

Business aviation represents 12% of all air traffic in Belgium, according to the European Business Aviation Association. While there is no regulation at EU level yet to tax corporate aircraft over greenhouse gas emissions, France has pushed the idea since the summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022