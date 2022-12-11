Left Menu

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:14 IST
UP: Couple, their son killed as speeding SUV rams into bike
A couple and their eight-year-old son were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into their bike on Sunday, police said.

Umesh (35), his wife Sheetal alias Seema (32) and their son Yash died on the spot, the said. The speeding SUV hit their bike from behind on the Bareilly-Etawah highway in the Madnapur area, said Sanjay Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police.

The vehicle has been seized, police said.

