UK economy grows 0.5% in Oct after hit from royal funeral in Sept

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 13:28 IST
Britain's economy grew by 0.5% in October from September when output was affected by a one-off public holiday to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.4% bounce-back in October after September's 0.6% contraction.

The Bank of England said last month that Britain's economy was probably already in a recession that could last until the end of 2023.

