UPDATE 1-UK's National Grid issues start-up notices for 2 coal units amid cold snap

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 14:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Britain's National Grid NG.L on Monday issued a notification to warm up two coal units that have been on winter standby as a cold snap grips the country.

The notification is not a confirmation that these units would be used on Monday, but they are available...if required, it said.

The grid operator issued start-up notices for two 570 MW coal plants — Drax 5 and 6 DRX.L, the notices on Elexon's remit website said. Elexon is a wholly owned but operationally independent subsidiary of National Grid Energy System Operator (NGESO).

"The public should continue to use energy as normal," the grid operator said.

It signed contracts in August with Drax Group DRX.L and EDF EDF.PA to extend the life of four coal-fired power units, saying the contracts are intended to be used when all commercial options have been exhausted within the balancing mechanism.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on Friday issued a weather alert due to freezing conditions, with the Met Office warning the cold snap could persist until Dec. 16.

