Left Menu

REFILE-UPDATE 1-India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 15:40 IST
REFILE-UPDATE 1-India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc AAPL.O products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.

Tata Group's Infiniti Retail, which runs the consumer electronics store chain Croma, will be an Apple-authorised reseller and set up stores at shopping malls, high-street and neighbourhood locations, the report said.

Tata has begun talks with premium malls and high streets and the lease terms include details of brands and stores that cannot be opened near these outlets, a retail consultant aware of the matter told the publication.

Apple and Tata Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' calls and emails seeking comment.

The latest development comes less than two weeks after the Economic Times reported that the Tata Group was in talks to buy Wistron Corp's 3231.TW only manufacturing facility in India for up to 50 billion rupees ($605 million).

Tata and Taiwan's Wistron – one of Apple's top vendors in India – were in discussion to set up a joint venture to assemble iPhones in India, Bloomberg reported in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022