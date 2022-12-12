Business schedule for Monday, Dec 12
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:53 IST
Business schedule for Monday, Dec 12 DELHI: * Labour Secretary, EPFO commissioner at CII-EFI National Conference on Industrial Relations (1600 hrs) * Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at PHDCCI States Policy Conclave (1000 hrs) * Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at flex fuel vehicle demonstration (1730 hrs) MUMBAI: * No major event listed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ED crossing limits, treating people inhumanely, says Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Kejriwal, Owaisi are B and C team of BJP: Bhupesh Baghel
Raipur: Bhupesh Baghel receives warm welcome on return after guiding Cong to Himachal win
Congress' win in Himachal polls is the first victory under Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership: State supervisor Bhupesh Baghel
Cong leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Hooda, Rajiv Shukla heading to Himachal Pradesh with party inching towards majority in polls.