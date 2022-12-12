TIMELINE-December in Britain: A month of strikes

Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises which better reflect double-digit levels of inflation. Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:

DEC. 12 - Health workers in Northern Ireland

DEC. 13 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast DEC. 14

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast

- Postal workers DEC. 15

- Nurses - Postal workers

DEC. 16 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

- London bus workers employed by Abellio DEC. 17

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - London bus workers employed by Abellio

DEC. 18 - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar

- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport DEC. 20

- Nurses DEC. 21

- Ambulance workers DEC. 22

- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 23 - Postal workers

- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 24

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Postal workers

- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 25 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

DEC. 26 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union

- Border Force workers at major airports DEC. 27

- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union DEC. 28

- Ambulance workers - Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 29 - Border Force workers at major airports

DEC. 30 - Border Force workers at major airports

- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 31

- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)