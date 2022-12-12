TIMELINE-December in Britain: A month of strikes
Britain faces disruption from widespread industrial action this month as many workers struggling with a cost of living crisis seek pay rises which better reflect double-digit levels of inflation. Strikes are due to take place on almost every day for the rest of the month, across a range of sectors:
DEC. 12 - Health workers in Northern Ireland
DEC. 13 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast DEC. 14
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast
- Postal workers DEC. 15
- Nurses - Postal workers
DEC. 16 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- TSSA union rail workers at Avanti West Coast - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
- London bus workers employed by Abellio DEC. 17
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union, as well as thousands of rail workers from the TSSA union - Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England - London bus workers employed by Abellio
DEC. 18 - Security staff at international rail service Eurostar
- Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport DEC. 20
- Nurses DEC. 21
- Ambulance workers DEC. 22
- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 23 - Postal workers
- Security staff at international rail service Eurostar - Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 24
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union - Postal workers
- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 25 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
DEC. 26 - More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union
- Border Force workers at major airports DEC. 27
- More than 40,000 railway workers from the RMT union DEC. 28
- Ambulance workers - Border Force workers at major airports
DEC. 29 - Border Force workers at major airports
DEC. 30 - Border Force workers at major airports
- National Highways traffic officers in parts of England DEC. 31
- Border Force workers at major airports - National Highways traffic officers in parts of England
