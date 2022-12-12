Left Menu

Domestic airlines reported 526 safety issues due to bird hits between 2018-2022: Govt

Various domestic airlines have reported as many as 526 safety issues due to bird hits between 2018 and October 2022, Parliament was informed on Monday.Under civil aviation norms, aerodrome operators have to take necessary action to identify, manage and mitigate the risk of collision between wildlife and aircraft, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.According to the data presented by the minister, IndiGo and SpiceJet reported 196 and 64 safety issues, respectively, owing to bird hits.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:36 IST
Domestic airlines reported 526 safety issues due to bird hits between 2018-2022: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Various domestic airlines have reported as many as 526 safety issues due to bird hits between 2018 and October 2022, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Under civil aviation norms, aerodrome operators have to take necessary action to identify, manage and mitigate the risk of collision between wildlife and aircraft, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the data presented by the minister, IndiGo and SpiceJet reported 196 and 64 safety issues, respectively, owing to bird hits. The number of such safety issues reported by Go Air (now Go First) and Air Asia stood at 60 and 51, respectively during the period. Vistara reported 50 safety issues related to bird hits in the period and Air India 49, as per the data.

Similarly, the number of safety issues on account of bird hits reported by the erstwhile Jet Airways and Jetlite during the period stood at 22 and 3, and by Air India Express at 12.

The number of such safety issues reported by Alliance Air and Blue Dart were 7 and 6, respectively. The newest carrier Akasa Air, as well as Truejet and Star Air accounted for 2 such cases each, as per the data. The minister further said DGCA has issued several regulations and guidelines for management of potential wildlife hazard at licensed airports to ensure safety of air operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022