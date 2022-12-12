Left Menu

I'm the most important person for all of you, Gadkari tells auto industry body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 21:49 IST
I'm the most important person for all of you, Gadkari tells auto industry body

''Directly or indirectly, I am the most important person for all of you,'' Union minister Nitin Gadkari told the auto industry body SIAM on Monday and added that roads developed by his ministry would benefit the industry the most.

Participating in an event organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Gadkari said his ministry is building 27 greenfield express highways and he has received 260 projects of ropeways and funicular railway system projects.

''Directly or indirectly, I am the most important person for all of you because I am going to develop this road sector and the only people who are going to benefit is the automobile sector.

''Because it is going to increase demand,'' Gadkari, who has earned a name for executing massive infrastructure projects, including expressways across the country, said in a lighter vein.

The road transport and highways minister said his ministry is making roads from Delhi to Mumbai, Delhi to Dehradun, Delhi to Haridwar, Delhi to Katra, Delhi to Chandigarh, and Chennai to Bengaluru, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022