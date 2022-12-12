Left Menu

221 Geographical Areas operationalised for supply of CNG: Govt

The government is promoting alternative fuels which inter alia include Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Green Hydrogen, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), Ethanol, etc for reduction in green house gas emissions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 221 Geographical Areas have been operationalised for supply of CNG as of September 2022, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question informed Rajya Sabha on Monday. The supply of gas to the cities in these 221 GAs is also being done as per the Minimum Work Programme (MWP) targets mandated by PNGRB and techno-commercial feasibility.

Establishment of CNG stations is part of the development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network and the same is being carried out by the entities authorised by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB). After completion of 11 A City Gas Distribution (CGD) bidding round, 295 Geographical Areas (GAs) covering about 98% of the population and 88% of total geographical area of the country spread over around 630 districts in 28 States/UTs including all cities under these GAs, have been covered under the CGD network.

The government is promoting alternative fuels which inter alia include Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Green Hydrogen, Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG), Ethanol, etc for reduction in green house gas emissions. (ANI)

