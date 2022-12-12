Leopard falls into well in UP village

A leopard fell into a well in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Monday and efforts are being made to rescue it, a forest official said here.

Some farmers in Rannchhad village in Binauli area heard a sound coming from a well. After checking the well, they found that a leopard had fallen inside, District Forest Office Hemant Seth told PTI.

They informed the forest department about it. Forest department personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the leopard but could not succeed till late evening, he said.

The operation will resume on Tuesday morning. A special team has been called for the job, he added.

A police team has been deployed in the area to control the crowd which has gathered to see the leopard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)