Left Menu

Leopard falls into well in UP village

A special team has been called for the job, he added.A police team has been deployed in the area to control the crowd which has gathered to see the leopard.

PTI | Baghpat | Updated: 12-12-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 23:26 IST
Leopard falls into well in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard fell into a well in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Monday and efforts are being made to rescue it, a forest official said here.

Some farmers in Rannchhad village in Binauli area heard a sound coming from a well. After checking the well, they found that a leopard had fallen inside, District Forest Office Hemant Seth told PTI.

They informed the forest department about it. Forest department personnel reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the leopard but could not succeed till late evening, he said.

The operation will resume on Tuesday morning. A special team has been called for the job, he added.

A police team has been deployed in the area to control the crowd which has gathered to see the leopard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global
3
UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern regions

UNHCR stepping up assistance to conflict-hit people in Ethiopia’s northern r...

 Global
4
Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian interventions: UN

Action on protracted displacement must combine development with humanitarian...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022