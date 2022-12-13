Left Menu

TCS partners with Gujarat government to impart digital skills in schools

TCS' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program will bring the company's flagship global initiatives - Ignite My Future and goIT - to students and teachers in Gujarat, helping build the next generation of thinkers and innovators.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:20 IST
TCS partners with Gujarat government to impart digital skills in schools
Image Courtesy: Pexels.com. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT services and consultancy major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Gujarat's Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat Council of School Education to train school students as well as teachers in new-age digital skills such as computational and design thinking. According to a statement by TCS on Tuesday, TCS' Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program will bring the company's flagship global initiatives - Ignite My Future and goIT - to students and teachers in Gujarat, helping build the next generation of thinkers and innovators.

TCS' Ignite My Future program is a pioneering effort to empower educators around the world through a unique approach that integrates computational thinking into core subjects like math, science, literacy, social studies, and arts. The initiatives align with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), and look to inculcate global citizenship in students, building empathy towards critical issues in society and opening their minds to become problem solvers.

In addition, it aims to build awareness among students and prepare them for the new digital economy, the statement said. "We are glad to be part of an initiative that works to add value to a student's education and help them build digital skills. The collaboration with the Gujarat government is part of our larger vision to empower people and communities. Our flagship programs - TCS Ignite My Future and goIT will be made available to 14,486 schools across Gujarat," Balaji Ganapathy, Global Head, of Corporate Social Responsibility, at TCS, was quoted in the statement.

"Through this teaching-learning process, we look forward to providing regional, national, and global platforms for teachers and students to showcase some of their notable efforts in their journey of computational thinking and design thinking. We are also looking to identify and build an expert team of teachers for the State Education Department to use as a resource team for the future," Balaji Ganapathy added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022