Cathay Pacific Airways aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by end-2024
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:46 IST
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday the group is on track to achieve target of operating up to one-third of pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity levels by end of this year and aims to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024.
The airline remains fully committed to rebuilding the connectivity of the Hong Kong international aviation hub, it said in a statement which came after Hong Kong dropped curbs on incoming travellers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement